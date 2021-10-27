Sherman Middle School placed on hold Wednesday morning

Sherman Middle School was placed on a hold Monday following a safety concern. However, upon investigation district officials found no threats to staff or students.

District officials said a Sherman Middle School student reported a possible safety concern involving possible firearms on campus Wednesday morning. The concern was based on a conversation the student overheard Monday but reported Wednesday.

"Even though in this situation there was no evidence of misconduct, I encourage all students to come forward with any concerns so that they can be investigated quickly and addressed safely," Sherman Middle School Principal Amy Porter said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

In response, district and campus staff placed the campus on hold at about 11 a.m. in order to investigate. During this time, students were kept in their classrooms.

"All safety reports are taken seriously and students are encouraged to report anything that doesn't look or feel right, even if they are not sure," SISD Communications Director Arena Blake said in a statement Wednesday.