Sherman ISD looks to reverse performance drop following 2020-2021

For many students, the past two years have brought many challenges and hurdles with regard to their education From the worries of COVID-19 to the challenges of distance learning, students have faced many things that have kept their attention away from their studies.

Now, teachers and educators in Sherman are looking for ways to catch these students up on the things they have missed of the past few years. The Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees recently received an update on assessment scores that show a decline in performance for many students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on many aspects of life.

The update came as district officials have received the results from the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness for Spring 2021. This is the first time the assessment has been held since 2019 as Gov. Greg Abbott waived the test requirement in 2020.

"So, a third grader that entered in August 2021 hasn't had a normal school year since kindergarten," said Susan Whitenack, asst. superintendent of instruction. "There are a lot of school milestones that that third grader has missed just because and students truly have two full years of unfinished learning. We see that now. It isn't easy for me to stand here and tell you that."

During the board's October meeting, Whitenack presented information from several evaluations and assessments that showed a noticeable decrease in student performance not only in Sherman, but across the state. Results from the STAAR test saw a decrease in the percentage of students who met the "approaches" grade level standard in both math and reading for third grade through eighth grade.

Sherman's third-grade class went from 74 and 71 percent meeting the "approaches" milestone in 2019 for math and reading, respectively to 60 percent and 62 percent. By comparison, the state averages fell from 79 percent to 61 percent for math and from 76 percent to 68 percent for reading. The fourth-grade class saw similar decreases from 71 percent to 54 percent for math and and a decrease from 70 percent to 64 percent for reading.

"This should not be a huge surprise as our students were in and out of school due regulation — due to Covid — and last year we had two weeks out just for snowmageddon," Whitenack said.

This trend continued into projections for performance today. Whitenack said that if the 556 third graders were given the assessment today, about 238 of them would not pass it based on projections.

"We can put all the turf fields we want, but this is where the rubber hits the road and I would like people to get some sense for what it's going to take to rebound from COVID," Board Member Tim Millerick said. "I don't know if it is more teachers, more hours, more whatever, but this drop is brutal."

Following the pandemic, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 4545, which put in place requirements for students that failed the STAAR test or a similar end of course exam. These requirements included additional hands-on tutoring for these students, among other efforts to bring them to speed.

For Sherman, Whitenack said this includes tutoring in the afternoon and on Saturdays. The district also has acquired new literacy libraries for the middle school campuses and new online resources for students.

However, she noted that the district must be careful about not burning out teachers, who have already been asked to do a lot.

"We have to be very cautious that we don't push these teachers over the edge," she said.

Board Member Brad Morgan said one of the easy ways to prevent this by the district and the board would be to directly thank and acknowledge the efforts by these teachers.

Other concerns by administrators related to the things that students learn indirectly from their time in school that has a direct impact on them. These subtle, indirect lessons have also been lost over the past two years.

"School not only provides academics for students, but it also provides structure, peer interactions, a loving adult in the classroom guaranteed to be there, social support and a ton of what I call incidental learning," Whitenack said.

With regard to results, Whitenack acknowledged that it will take time to get the students back to where they were pre-COVID-19, with little to no chance to completely recover in a single year.

"These principals are amazing people, but even they can't do that," she said.