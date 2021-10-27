Denison man sentenced to 15 years on drug, assault charges

Patrick Potts Jr., 23, of Denison, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 4-200 grams, felon in possession of a firearm, and deadly conduct.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Potts entered an agreement with that office to serve at least 15 years for those charges before being considered for parole.

"On the morning of March 22, 2020, Potts was seen by a witness carrying a handgun and shooting rounds off in front of the person’s window before he fled the scene. Several days later, Detectives with Denison Police Department observed a video of the shooting. Potts was identified from the video. As the video continued, approximately eight gunshots can be heard," the release stated.

It further said "On the afternoon of August 17, 2020, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call involving shots fired at Middle Road and England Dr. in Denison. Deputies then learned that Potts had opened fire with his handgun on two occupants of a vehicle that had been driving down England Dr. towards Middle Road. Potts fled the scene on foot and the occupants of the vehicle drove off as well. Investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office learned that Potts was driven away from the scene by friends who were not involved in the shooting, and that he had an ongoing disagreement with one of the victims regarding money."

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case Jeremy Wood said, “The defendant demonstrated little regard for human life and has a history of assaultive behavior. We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured from his actions.”