Grayson County approves opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson

A settlement agreement that will help the Grayson County recoup up to millions of dollars to help treat those affected by the opioid epidemic was signed by commissioners Tuesday.

The county is expected to get $141,000 to use to pay for mitigation efforts like law enforcement, foster care and health care required as the system tries to deal with those who have suffered from opioid addiction.

More over, county attorney in the litigation, Jeffrey Simon said it will give the county access to more than $10 million in funds from its health care region to continue the fight against the epidemic which he said kills 70,000 people a year in this country.

"The step you have taken today is bold brave and necessary," Simons told commissioners before they voted unanimously to uphold the settlement.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said after the meeting that the initial settlement will go into the county's general fund. The county then will apply for funds from the healthcare region going forward.