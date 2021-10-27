Bonham man indicted for child porn; other Fannin County Oct. indictments

Fannin County grand jurors this month returned indictments on 61 cases and declined to indict on one case.

A news release from the District Attorney's office said grand jurors have returned 313 indictments this year.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted in Fannin County this week:

Timothy Peter Lancaster, 50, of Bonham — possession of child pornography, failure to register as a sex offender;

Michael Shawn Perks, 17, of Telephone — aggravated sexual assault;

Christopher Joseph Baites, 21, of Sherman — two counts of burglary of a building, three counts of theft of property, and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity;

Cathy Marie Donaho, 31, of Bonham — engage in organized criminal activity;

Brianna Marie Farley, 21, of Garland — forgery of a financial instrument and pcs;

Ahmed M. Gaafar Ahmed, 41, of McKinney — pcs;

Jessica Louise Garren, 38, of Bonham — five counts of forgery of a financial instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of identification, and one count of organized criminal activity;

Bonnie Fae Gatlin, 36, of Bonham — interfere with child custody and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony;

Johnathan Blair Goellner, 44, of Bonham — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Wesley Ray Goode, 32, of Leonard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Jontay Lajuan Grisby, 28, of Honey Grove —failure to register as a sex offender;

Faith Nicole Grissom, 33, of Savoy —manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Gregory Way Hassey, 61, of Bonham —manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Sean Hunter Jenkins, 33, of Dallas — burglary of a building;

Michael Scott Looney, 20, of Trenton — prohibited weapon;

Bobby Ray McEuen, 42, of Telephone —evading arrest and detention with a vehicle enhanced;

Zachary Randal Morris, 38, of Telephone —unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Quillion Dawayne Murphy, 34, of Ector — assault family member with previous conviction and violation of a protective order;

Ricky Lynn Murphy, 59, of Whitewright — tamper with government record defraud or harm;

Rhyen James Naab, 27, of Heston Kansas — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Jennifer Diane Obrien, 49, of Bonham — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to do bodily injury;

Billy Alton Oswalt, 40, of Howe — burglary of a building;

Robert Wayne Pless, 67, of Bonham — failure to register as a sex offender;

Jeremyah Gabriel Preston, 20, of Dallas — harassment by person in correctional facility;

Hayley Nicole Record, 28, of Roxton — theft of property;

Charles Lee Richardson, 58, of Bonham —cruelty non livestock animal, fight;

Derick Leshay Roberts, 54, of Dodd City — credit card abuse;

Jawaylon Travion Shaw, 18, of Ladonia — sexual assault of a child;

Robert Ray Shepard, 42, of Bailey — assault family member or household member impede breath;

Allan Stevenson, 43, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Jean Paul Vange, 36, of Tulsa Oklahoma — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Jakeb Benjamin Wagner, 37, of Sherman —theft of property;

Bradley David Williams, 54, of Bonham —forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent use of identification;

Rex Lee Williams, 40, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Donny Brian Wilson, 44, of Greenville — assault family or household member and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person criminal negligence;

Logan Wilson, 26, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance.