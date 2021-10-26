Holiday Lights sign up ready to go

staff reports

Grayson County's Holiday Lights is just around the corner and the sign up sheet for those who want to volunteer for the event is live.

The event will once again run from the day after Thanksgiving through December 31. The lights go on at 5:30 p.m. and are turned off each night at 10 p.m. throughout the run except for nights of inclement weather.

Once again this year, the Frontier Village will be hosting a kick off event on November 27th at 5 p.m. that will include light refreshments and a chance to meet with the star of the season, Santa.

The jolly old elf will pose for photos inside the Frontier Village museum in an authentic red sleigh. The photos will cost $5.

The lighted display has been a part of holiday traditions in Grayson County for two decades and is free to the public though donations are accepted at the end of drive.

The volunteer schedule is for those who wish to take up donations. All donations go to keep the lights on and improve the attraction in the coming years. The sign up sheet can be accessed at the address below:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805044fa5ad22aafb6-2021