New 276-unit apartment complex zoning approved

City eyes O.B. Groner Road improvements

For years, city leaders projected that the new Sherman High School would attract interest and serve as the anchor for new development along the FM 1417 corridor. Now months after the school's opening, developer interest is starting to turn to movement.

Earlier this month, the Sherman City Council approved a zoning changes for a new 276-unit apartment complex across from the new campus at the intersection of FM 1417 and O.B. Groner Road. This marks one of the first developments that has been approved near the new high school site since it opened its doors earlier this year.

The new apartment complex project is being led by developer Robert Tesch, who previously pursued a mixed-use development on the site. However, that project was denied by the City Council in January following questions about its use of conditional-use permits, and its use of single-family style rental properties.

"We have a housing shortage in Sherman that is becoming a crisis, especially for low-cost housing," City Council member Josh Stevenson said. "The more apartments there are, probably the lower the cost will get."

Plans for the project call for eleven, three-story apartment buildings, a club house and pool along with 12 carports and five detached garages. The complex would feature 126 one-bedroom units and 150 two-bedroom units for a total of 276 residences in total.

The project received some pushback from nearby property owners who said they were concerned about the impact the development would have on the narrow portion of O.B. Groner road. Larry and Mary Boring, who live on Rolling Hills, said they would have preferred the single-family style homes to the proposed apartment complex.

"You have an absolutely beautiful ... high school, and I would think you would want to keep the area beautiful," Mary Boring said. "I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I see single family — R-1 as you call it — more beautiful."

Members of the council mirrored the concerns with O.B. Groner, noting that the road would have trouble with the additional demands created by the apartments. City staff said the city's thoroughfare plan calls for the roadway to eventually be expanded to match West Travis across FM 1417, but these plans are not in the immediate future.

"It is not in our current plans, but as development warrants improvement, that will be reevaluated," Engineering Director Wayne Lee said.

"We tend to develop and expand our infrastructure as other development is occurring," City Manager Robby Hefton added. "We don't want to do it 10 years before, we don't want to do it 10 years after."

City staff said they would begin to look at moving the improvements to O.B. Groner up in priority as the project moves forward.