Low turnout for election as early voting continues through Friday

Early voting in Grayson County began on Oct. 18, but early voters aren't exactly stampeding to the polls during early voting so far.

However, there is plenty of time left for folks to get out and make their choices for two city council races in Sherman along with the mayor's spot and the state amendments.

Early voting continues in the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday and then from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

"I had hope with the city of Sherman city elections on there turn out would be higher," Grayson County Elections Administrator Tamie Hayes said Tuesday morning.

So far, only 1,387 votes have been cast overall since early voting started. Hayes said they are not expecting big crowds Wednesday because of the predicted storms in the area, but the election office hopes voting will picks some after that.

They are also banking big on Election Day crowds next week.

Votes can be cast at the following locations:

Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway, Bells

Collinsville Community Center 117 N. Main, Collinsville

Grayson County Subcourthouse, JP courtroom 101 W. Woodard, Denison

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, gym 1131 S. Scullin, Denison

Grayson College, Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) 6101 Grayson Dr., Denison

Gunter First Baptist, 99 Gentle Creek Ln, Gunter

Pottsboro ISD Administration, 105 Cardinal, Pottsboro

Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman

Progressive Baptist, Fellowship Hall 1101 E. Houston, Sherman

Municipal Ballroom, 405 N. Rusk, Sherman

Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr, Sherman

First National Bank, Edwards Room 109 S. Britton, Tom Bean

Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main, Whitesboro

Parkside Baptist Church, south entrance 301 N. Lillis, Denison

Southside Baptist Church 3500 S. Park, Denison

Gordonville Baptist Church 187 Gordonville Rd., Gordonville

Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning, Howe

Sadler Baptist Church, 419 S. Main, Sadle

r Luella First Baptist, 3162 Hwy 11 , Sherman

Faith Church, west entrance 1800 N. FM 1417, Sherman

United Way of Grayson County, 713 E. Brockett, Sherman

Tioga Fire Department, Meeting Room 601 Main, Tioga

Grayson College South Campus, Room SB113 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne Whitewright Church of Christ 206 W. Grand, Whitewright

State Propositions

Voters are allowed to take a "For or Against" stance for each of the below propositions.

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues ."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years old or older at the time of the person's death."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."