Dorchester man gets 25 years for child abuse

staff reports

A 22-year old Dorchester man could spend up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse.

A new release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Jason Garrett Sebolt pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a Child recently.

The release said Sebolt entered a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on July 23 and was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court sentenced Seablot who must serve at least half his sentence before being considered for parole and is required to register as a sex offender for life.

The news release said the case began on On August 2, 2019 when a Grayson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of sexual assault of a child. An outcry was made by a nine-year-old victim that Sebolt had sexually assaulted him on more than one occasion. Sebolt was later interviewed where he admitted to the sexual assault.

“An offense against a child is one of the worst offenses a person can commit. This sentence removes the danger that this defendant poses to our community,” said Asst. District Attorney Elijah Brown. “Without the bravery of a child and the thorough investigation of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Investigators, this conviction would not be possible,” added District Attorney Brett Smith.

The court documents available online did not list and attorney for Sebolt.