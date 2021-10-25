Sherman city manager scores high marks on latest performance review

Sherman city leaders recently gave the city manager a nod of approval through his annual performance evaluation. The review, which covered September 2020 through August 2021, found that Hefton performed above average with most scores falling between 4-5 on a 1-5 scale.

A copy of the evaluation was obtained by the Herald Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request filed earlier this month. The evaluation was scheduled to be discussed by the council during closed, executive sessions during the Sept. 20 and Oct. 1 meetings.

"Overall it was a very good review, and I’m pleased with the feedback I received from the council," Hefton said in an email on Oct. 21.

The performance review found that Hefton performed well overall, with many scores above a four out of five. However, Hefton saw slightly lower scores — in the three range — in relation to responsiveness to citizens and following the directs of all members of the council equally, among others.

The evaluation consisted of 52 questions on Hefton's performance over the past year, with scores ranging from one, a poor rating, to five, the highest rating. These scores where then averaged together for all members of the city council in order to give a final rating.

The review also had a section where council members could write comments on Hefton's performance.

Members of the council were not individually named in the review, and instead were listed as the letters A through G. The individual comments were not attributed to any member specifically.

Overall, the majority of Hefton's scores were above a 4.0, with half the scores above a 4.5. Hefton's highest scores on the review were an 4.85 in categories related to his creative problem solving, crisis management and work with developers, among other traits.

Hefton's lowest scores, coming in at 3.85, were related to carrying out directives of all the city council and not a small group, his responsiveness to citizens and his work facilitating collaboration between stakeholders like the Sherman Chamber and Sherman Museum.

Hefton's lowest score given by a single council member was a pair of ones given by council member B on items related to ordinance review and improvement, and offering alternatives to council when policy and laws change.

Through individual comments, members of the council lauded Hefton for his leadership, particularly during the winter storms in February that left many residents without water for several days. More recently, the city had another utility crisis when a North Texas Municipal Water District line near Lake Texoma burst.

"The city manager played an active role in solving both of these crises," a council member wrote in the review. "He also put in place individuals who can take the lead in solving crisis."

Other comments related to the recent growth in the city, and where the city manager's focus should be. Some members said that Hefton should worry less about new development and instead focus on the existing residents and businesses.

"My only concern is that we will stay focused on our current citizens and maintain a better level of service," a city council member wrote. "Let's not forget what it took to get here and not only focus on where we are going.

"We keep building new streets, but can't repair the older streets that really need it," another council member wrote.