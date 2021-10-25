COVID deaths, vaccinations continue to increase in Grayson County

Nine more individuals are reported to have died COVID related deaths within the last week bringing the number of Grayson County deaths to 508 since the county began reporting COVID deaths at the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, there have been 16,114 reported test confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

Last week, 47 additional cases were reported. The number of ICU beds available to treat those patients in Grayson County remained at one for most of the week.

This was during the same week that news broke that the Food and Drug Administration could approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 by this week, and the first shots could go to children starting the first week in November.

"On Friday, Pfizer released documents on the efficacy of a children's dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying the company found the vaccine was 90.7% effective against symptomatic disease in children ages 5-11," a report by CNN said.

"Once the FDA makes its authorization, the issue goes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine advisory group, which is set to meet on November 2 and 3, and from there the CDC director signs off on the recommendation."

Last week, saw more than 300 people get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Grayson County. Reports from the Grayson Count Office of Emergency Management show that 320 people got vaccinated last week against the virus. That is 45.68 percent of the population over the age of 12 in the county.