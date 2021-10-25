Bras for a Cause headed to Lake Texoma for annual breast cancer event

Women Rock will close out National Breast Cancer Awareness Month this yea with its 11th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser on Friday.

After holding the fundraising event for several years in a hangar at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field and two years at a local hotel, the event is moving to the lake for the first time this year.

"We are getting pretty close to being sold out," Women Rock CEO Luann Daniel said Monday morning.

Women Rock anticipates walking the property Tuesday to see how many more seats they can squeeze in. Since it is their first time at the new location, Daniel said they will probably cap the number of attendees at somewhere right around 650.

The Pavilion at 132 Grandpappy Drive in Denison will be hoping with lots of fun activities on the night of the event.

Daniel said things will kick off with a ceremony for the survivors and an event honoring those who have recently passed away. Then there will be the live bra models. Daniels said this is the unpredictable part of the evening as she never knows that the live models are going to come up with to entice people to contribute to the cause.

Some of them, she said, come with complete outfits planned out and some just with the decorated bras. While that is the entertaining part of the evening, Daniel said it is no more important than the auction that helps to raise money for breast cancer services for people in this community.

This ear the event will feature a full on fish dinner since it is going to be held at the lake. That will include fried catfish and all of the trimmings. Daniel said there will be a chicken option available for those who are not in the swim with the fish option.

In addition, there will be drinks and plenty of music.

Daniel said they will know by Wednesday if they have any seats available and people can call 903-487-2528 to see if they can be added to the list of attendees.

Since its founding in 2010, Women Rock has expanded its services to breast-cancer patients and their families in 15 counties across North Texas and southern Oklahoma. The Sherman-based nonprofit aims to spread breast cancer awareness and education, and increase access to early detection procedures, like mammograms and other preventative screenings.