Sherman ISD Board of Trustees honors teachers, staff, students

SISD

Sherman ISD announced the September teachers, employee and team of the month during Monday night’s school board meeting. Trustees also honored several students, staff members and a long-time community partner during recognitions.

Kacy Hawkins, a kindergarten teacher at Fairview Elementary was named Elementary Teacher of the Month for September. Principal Daniel Matejko said that her classroom is invigorating, yet calm.

“There is a sense of freedom for children to learn and try new things, yet the classroom is organized and peaceful,” he said. “Whenever she is doing whole-group instruction, every single student is attentive as Mrs. Hawkins knows how to captivate and engage her students.”

Taylor Van Kirk, who teaches 8th grade U.S. History at Sherman Middle School, was named Secondary Teacher of the Month for September. Principal Amy Porter said that Ms. Van Kirk always strives to be the best teacher she can in her classroom.

“She does an excellent job of building relationships with her students through greeting students each day, dancing in the hallways with them on Music Fridays, and having in-depth discussions with them related to her content,” Porter said. “Students and teachers love her and enjoy working with her daily.”

Scott Conrad, director of maintenance and operations, was named Employee of the Month for September, while the maintenance and operations department — which he leads — was named September Team of the Month.

“Scott’s expertise is in project management and hitting deadlines,” said Tyson Bennett, assistant superintendent of finance and operations. “He is determined to complete projects on-time and with quality work.”

Sherman ISD’s maintenance and operations department worked extremely hard over the summer to move staff, prepare schools for opening and get our grounds in great shape. Their work went above and beyond the typical M&O summer routine; they completed major projects at 11 SISD facilities, including renovations at Sherman Middle School, Piner Middle School, Dillingham Elementary and Jefferson Learning Center, where they built and installed seven restrooms. The team also installed bright and effective LED lighting at Bearcat Stadium, replaced playground equipment and repaired sidewalks at several campuses. Team members include Randy Hamby, Casey Reynolds, Drew Dunlap, Cliff Arnold, Ron Masterson, Donnie Sanders, Jose Petino, DelMcCammack, Chris Valles, Doug Perkins, Steve Flenniken and Steve Allison.

Trustees also recognized Sherman High School Seniors Mohammed Ahmed, Drake Dodder and Evan Wynn for their National Merit commendations. They placed among the top 50,000 students who took the 2020 PSAT and were among 34,000 students across the US who were recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

The board also recognized Reeca Huntsman, girls athletic coordinator at Sherman High School, for broadcast awards received by the Bearcat Sports Network. Mascot Media honored SISD for "Most Events Broadcasted" during the 2020-2021 school year, and this year's Battle of the Ax game was the most-viewed game the week of Aug. 23, 2021 with 21,007 views. Bearcat Sports Network broadcasts are available online or through the SISD Athletics app.