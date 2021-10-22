Denison man indict on 19 sexual assault of a child charges; other indictments

staff reports
Indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

Sexual assault of children cases led this month's Grayson County indictments. Leading those indicted cases is that of  Joe Richard Cortez, 55, of Denison who was indict on a single count of sexual abuse of a child continuous victim under 14, nine counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (sodomy) and nine counts of sexual assault of a child.

The following individuals were also indicted in October.

Johnny Loyd Roland, 43, of Sherman - possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine;

Robert Theodore Whatley, 36, of St. Jo - driving while intoxicated third of more;

Justin Ray Jack, 32, of Whitesboro - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Stephanie Renae Lyons, 42, of Fort Worth - driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Marvin Linares Galicia, 45, of Dallas - DWI third or more;

Michael George Hildman, 68, of Gainesville - sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact;

Adrian Lomar Jackson, 46, of Whitewright - possession of a controlled substance meth;

Amber Nicole Livingston, 20, of Sherman - bail jumping and failure to appear;

Ryan Edward Aune, 40, of The Colony - bail jumping and failure to appear;

Erin Rose Nouhan, 37, of Madill - evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Michael Joseph Pertuit, 43, of Prosper - two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Lindsey M. Woodson, 39, of Pottsboro - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Robert Thomas Nutt Jr., 58, of Calera, Oklahoma - possession of a controlled substance -  meth;

Christian Blue Bridges-Wakefield, 22, of Calera - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Adrian Lamar Jackson, 46, of Whitewright - unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Robert Beau Salazar, 46, of Sherman - possession of a controlled substance - meth, assault of a peace officer and cruelty to non-livestock animal;

Jessica Michelle Mathews, 32, of Denison - burglary of a habitation;

Bradly Scott Widner, 55, of Denison - burglary of a habitation;

Jason Daniel Morrison, 43, of Coppell - two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Danny Ray Mann, 50, of Calera - possession of marijuana between 5 lbs. and four ounces;

James Robert Dumas Jr., 43, of Denison - possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver - meth;

Tara Yvette Huffman, 37, of Denison - possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility - meth

Enthan Lane Perdue, 21, of Sherman - unlawful use of a motor vehicle an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Anthony Marvin Mayhew, 43, of Denison - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to a family or household member and assault of a family/household member with previous convictions;

Jose Mauricio Herrera, 38, of Denison - assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation;

Randal Dean Cooper, 28, of Beaumont - aggravated assault of a child (sodomy), aggravated assault of a child (rape) and obstruction or retaliation;

Emiley Lauren Carroll, 32, of Denison - assault of a peace office, assault intent/reck breath/circulation and assault of a family/household member with previous convictions;

Barles Ray Byrum, 44, of Sherman - tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest or detention with previous conviction;

Serrjio Enriquez, 34, of Sherman - tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with the intent to impair;

Krystal Rene Avrett, 28, of Whitewright - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jared Prince Lucas, 39, of Denison - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jeffrey Paul Norena, 42, of Pottsboro - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Crystal Dawn Harrington, 33, of Denison - theft of property between $30K-150K enhanced;

Cassidy Marie Brakebill, 32, of Denison - possession of a controlled substance - cocaine;

Donald Earl Yates, 62, of Denison, - two counts of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Michael David Hall, 54, of Denison - possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting child;

Bryan Anthony Jacobs, 27, of Denison - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Eric Christopher Setterberg, 54, of Pottsboro - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Clayton Joshua Etue, 41, of Denison - six counts of credit card or debit card abuse elderly;

Adrianna Renee Thompson, 21, of Savoy - prohibited substance/items in a correctional facility - marijuana;

Kelvin Ray Cockrill, 25, of Sherman - theft of property under $2,500, possession of a controlled substance - adderall or amphetamine and possession of a controlled substance - alprazolam;

Tyler Travon Bennett, 24, of Bonham - possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone - cocaine;

Hope Reane Harrington, 34, of Calera - two counts of a forgery financial instrument;

Derick Lamonte Wilson Jr., 21, of Sherman - assault of a pregnant person;

Ryan Anthony Westall, 25, of Sherman - delivery of a controlled substance/marijuana to a minor;

Edwin Scott Goodwater, 62, of Sherman - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Hycint Chidi Azubuike, 37, of Sherman - assault intent/reck breath/circulation to a family member with previous convictions, continuous violence against family and assault of family/household member with previous convictions;

Tabia Yavonne Chald Jahwar, 27, of Denison - two counts of assault of a peace office;

Brandon James Jerigon, 33, of Plano - stalking, obstruction or retaliation and possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Jarred Gage Nason, 19 - theft of a firearm;

Karen Sue Tittle, 57, of Sherman - theft of property under $2,500 with two or more convictions;

Jordan Shae Starkey, 25, of Sherman - possession of a controlled substance - heroin;

Amber Nicole Bertrand, 38, of Orange - forgery of a financial instrument $2,500-$30K;

Devyn Cole Mancilla, 23, of Sherman - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Aldo Hiram Lopez, 24, of Sherman - possession of a controlled substance - cocaine;

Preston Brooks Mullins, 30, of Denison - possession of a controlled substance - meth;

Lindsay Shyanne Lynch, 24, of Sherman - two counts of injury to a child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury;

Dale Allen Usternul Jr., 54, of Sherman - burglary of habitation;

Scott Ray Sisemore, 40, DWI 3rd or more;

Josh Matthew Echols, 43, of Howe - assault of a peace officer and robbery;

Logan Lee Maddera, 32, of Sherman - DWI with a child under 15 years.