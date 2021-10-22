BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Samuel Emmet Swinney

Bryan County Genealogy Library

“The Herald is authorized to announce S. E. Swinney as a candidate for re-election to the office of County Clerk of Bryan County.

We feel that Mr. Swinney needs no introduction to the people…because everybody knows Sam Swinney. He is just plain Sam Swinney, the same yesterday, today, and forever; the same as when he was prescription clerk and bookkeeper at Dodd’s drug store long before he thought of running for office. It has been said of him that the treats all alike, from the humblest to the highest who have business with his office, courteous and accommodating to all. These traits have made Sam Swinney one of the most popular men in Bryan County today…His popularity is attested by the fact that in this most hotly contested campaign he was nominated by a majority of 592 votes. That Mr. Swinney’s administration has been an efficient one there is no one who will deny; he has done his duty, and right well has he performed it…” The Caddo Herald, April 29, 1910

Be careful when reading the resume of Samuel Emmet Swinney- your head may spin. He was truly a renaissance man.

When Samuel was two years old, his father moved his family to a farm near Long Branch in Fannin County, Texas. Samuel later attended school there and also at Savoy College nearby and the Normal School at Denton, Texas. In 1891, he enrolled in the School of Pharmacy at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

After his return from Tennessee, he worked as a pharmacy clerk in Madill, then moved to Caddo and entered the drug business with Ira Smith under the firm name of Smith & Swinney. Later they sold the business to W. F. Dodd, but Sam stayed with him for a while as pharmacist.

On January 6, 1906 he married Soulie Pate, daughter of J. L. C. Pate, Caddo.

In 1907 he was elected County Clerk of Bryan County. In 1910 he was re-elected and served until 1913.

In 1913 he became an Assistant State Examiner and Inspector.

In 1916 he was appointed Postmaster of Durant and continued in that capacity until 1920.

In 1920 he returned to the pharmacy business with his brother Dan Swinney. From then until 1929 they operated Swinney Drug Company in Durant.

In 1929 he promoted the construction of the Hotel Bryan in Durant.

In 1933 he was appointed Inspector for the Home Owners' Loan Corporation.

In 1934, Mr. Swinney became Marshal Swinney with his appointment as a United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Swinney received national publicity when he presided at the hanging of Arthur Gooch, the only man in America to be executed for violating the Lindbergh law.

Samuel was only 58 when he suffered a heart attack in December of 1936 and died in his home in Muskogee. His body was returned to Durant where hundreds of friends from Bryan

County and other areas gathered to pay tribute to him. Federal Judge R. L. Williams, lifetime friend, delivered the funeral address and called him a “fine man and a good citizen” who was “level-headed and conservative, and every office he held, he held with distinction and honor.”

Samuel was survived by his wife and daughter, Francille; three brothers, Albert, Ringling, Oklahoma; Dan, Durant; John, Portland, Oregon; three sisters, Mrs. V. M. Myers, Deer Park, Washington; Mrs. C. H. Price, Colville, Washington; Mrs. R. C. Bowman, Kanawha, Texas.

Active pallbearers were Clarence Dyer, L. F. Lee, G. W. Archibald, George C. Pendleton, Vige Steger, and R. F. Story.

