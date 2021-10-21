Gray gets 60 months for 2017 US 75 murder

staff reports

This week, a Missouri man was sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine following a three-day jury trial in the 15th District Court this week. Kelvon Gray, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, was found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon.

"On August 24th, 2017 the Howe Police Department and Texas Rangers were called to an area on highway US 75 where a shooting had occurred," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "A vehicle headed southbound had been struck by gunfire. The victim, Tahbari Collins, was found shot to death in the front passenger seat. Occupants of the victim’s car indicated that another vehicle traveling southbound had pulled up next to it and fired shots into their vehicle. Law enforcement officers were able to determine that 5 shots had been fired into the victim’s car. Later several bullets were recovered at the autopsy of Mr. Collins."

The incident allegedly resulted from a drug deal gone bad.

"It was later learned by investigators that the victim had purchased $10.00 worth of marihuana from a man in a black car in Tushka, Oklahoma, but had driven off before actually paying for the marijuana," the release said. "Videos from a Tushka truck stop showed the transaction, including two of the people in the black car. After 20 months of investigation, including cell tower “dumps” based on search warrants, Texas Ranger Reuben Mankin and Howe Police Detective Keith Milks were led to witnesses in Kansas City, Missouri who were in the car from which the shots were fired. A search warrant was obtained for Kelvon Gray’s residence in Kansas City and a Taurus 9mm handgun was seized by law enforcement."

This firearm was turned over to the Texas DPS Crime Lab in Garland where ballistics testing proved the firearm was used to fire the fatal shots.

"In 2019, a Grayson County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for the murder of Tahbari Collins," the release said.

“This was an incredible investigation by the Howe Police Department and the Texas Rangers. Multiple search warrants on cell towers, video and photograph enhancement, facial recognition techniques, as well as the cooperation of the Kansas City Police Department in a nearly two yearlong investigation which lead to an arrest. There were tireless efforts on the part of all involved in the apprehension and prosecution of this man, including the team effort within the District Attorney’s office,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young said, “the Defendant must serve at least three decades in prison before he will even be considered for parole, for a minimum of 30 years a cold bolded killer will be off our streets.”

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore and Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young