First phase of 440-acre Heritage Ranch approved

Early site plans for the Heritage Ranch Development, one of Sherman's upcoming large-scale developments, was approved by city officials this week. The site plans were for the first 140 acres of the larger 440 acre development, located along the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 82.

Developers with Covenant Development submitted applications with the city for planned development designation for the project in late 2020. This marks the third of four planned developments currently under development within the city.

Once developed, the project will feature a mixture of residential uses, commercial uses and entertainment developments anchored by a proposed arena-style entertainment venue.

"Heritage Ranch would focus on a really important piece of Sherman real estate, with tons of frontage on both Highway 82 and FM 1417," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said in Dec. 2020. "This kind of mixed-use development is an increasingly popular way to build walkable communities within a given city, and adding an entertainment component to the mix has already proven highly successful in other Sherman and Sherman-adjacent projects."

The first section under development will be focused primarily on residential uses.

Tuesday's submittal before Sherman Planning and Zoning differed from original schematics and designs for the project, which led to some questions centered on a section of the first phase that was initially conceived as commercial, but is currently proposed to be residential.

Developer Ryan Johnson noted that the project was amended with input from the city due to alignment with Plainview Drive. This is due to an expected project that will link it to Rex Cruse Drive in the future.

This shift caused developers to adjust the footprint of the first phase and instead focus on residential uses along the northeast corner of the intersection. Johnson noted that commercial uses will still be under development on the northwest side of the intersection, but that will fall within a future phase.

"The realignment of Plainview simply shifts most of the designated commercial area in the concept plan to the west side of Plainview Road," Johnson said in a letter to the city.

Sherman Director of Development Services Rob Rae described the intersection as a major and valuable location for commercial development, but Johnson said that high market demand for residential development in the area led to this decision. Likewise, the commercial desirability of the site is contingent on the future development of a crossing at U.S. 82. The slow commercial recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic was also a factor in this decision.

"As a developmer, we agree with Halff's comment that commercial land is more valuable when compared to residential use," Johnson said in his letter. "Because of this, we had extensive conversations with our design professionals and considered the pros and cons of changing the use of the northeast corner of this intersection."

With Tuesday's approval, Johnson said the first phase of development should start in early 2022.