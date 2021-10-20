Study finds $7.37M needed for Sherman sewer repairs

Sherman city leaders are finally getting a full view of the state of sewer infrastructure in the heart of the city and the cost of restoring it. Members of the city council received the results of a study and survey of downtown sewer infrastructure Monday night that revealed more than $7.37 million of needed repairs throughout the system.

The move by the City Council comes amid long-running complaints by downtown property owners of issues with sewer services and odor, particularly following heavy rains. The city commissioned a study earlier this year to find the cause of the issues and if they fell on the city's side of infrastructure or within private systems.

"This is a study to identify the problems, the next step is engineering to fix the problems," Director of Engineering Wayne Lee said Monday. "Steps after that are construction and the actual project to do the fix."

The council took no direct action, but directed staff to start engineering on the first phase of improvements which will cover areas in the southeastern portions of the central business district. This first phase is anticipated to cost about $1.74 million to fully repair.

The issues in downtown have been long-known, but city leaders have not known the full scope of the issue partially due to the unknown nature of downtown infrastructure. In some cases, the infrastructure is so old that it was unmapped until this study.

“The utilities in downtown are among the oldest in any part of Sherman,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said in 2020. “You are looking at pipes that could be more than 100 years old in some cases. In fact, you look at the sewer map of downtown Sherman, it reflects the haphazard nature of 150 years of development.”

The study area covered 40,000 feet of pipe in an area generally bordered by U.S. Highway 75 to the west, Walnut and Branch Streets to the east and Cherry Street to the south. The study found defects in five city-managed lines, 32 private lines and 35 city manholes.

The study used smoke testing, in which smoke was piped through the system, and closed-circuit camera to find any defects in the lines. The manholes were also inspected for failures.

The study looked at 131 manholes in the district and found 143 total faults. There were an additional 322 defects found in pipes at the manhole point.

Cameras also found 680 defects in 20,587 feet of pipe that was explored. City staff noted that some of the pipe was in such poor condition that the camera could not go through it.

As an example of these pipes, staff showed the council pictures of a line with large cracks and buckling on all four sides. Despite this, the pipe was still in operation.

"I was telling Wayne that this is like the best worst sewer line ever," Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said. "It has thousands of cracks, but it is still doing its job."

Outside of direct failures, the study found several other oddities that have likely contributed to the sewer issues and need to be corrected. The study found multiple places where roof runoff pipes were directly connected into the city sewer line and would directly feed into it during storms.

The study also found at least one above-ground sewer line that was encased in concrete on the back wall of a building. Pictures of the line showed dark stains on the wall where smoke had seeped through the failures in the pipe.

Despite the failures in the system, the study returned one positive note for downtown's infrastructure. The study found that if these failures are repaired the system's current size will be enough to meet the capacity needs for the district. City Council member Shawn Teamann noted that there have been talks of downtown apartments and asked if these would potentially affect that. Staff said that would be explored during the engineering phase.

Conversations turned from the results of the study to the next steps the city would need to take to alleviate these issues. Staff noted that there are enough funds in the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for downtown to cover the first phase of improvements.

The second proposed phase generally has lesser issues, but covered a larger area and would likely cost about $4.86 million to repair. The final phase, covering areas north of Washington Street only needs about $765,000 in repairs.

"We can't do much on the private side with public dollars, but on the city side, I do believe we should do something," City Manager Robby Hefton said.

City Council Member Sandra Melton said outside assistance and grants could assist in funding these improvements and asked city staff to look into them.

Meanwhile, council member Pam Howeth applauded city staff for the work in conducting the study and called it a good investment of city funds.

"For once, I think our money was well-used on this study," she said. "A lot of times I've questioned when we do a study and I guess it is a blessing when it comes out and everything is ok. This one really shows us we have a problem and we really need to begin solving this problem."