Sherman ISD to create district police department

The Sherman Independent School District may be the next district to have its own police department. District officials have been authorized to submit applications and paperwork to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for the creation of the Sherman ISD Police Department.

The action represents the culmination of two years of work to restructure the district's security, including new district hires, and school resource officer programs. The change also comes as the Sherman Police Department is requesting an end to its agreement with the district starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

"What we are proposing is that the district will have its own police department," SISD PD Chief Heath Wester said Wednesday. "We will have our own officers and respond to incidents quickly on campuses and work on improving security on our campuses on a daily basis."

Wester said part of the need to transition comes due to the strain the agreement with the department and district puts on police resources. Each day, the department must dedicate an officer to school campuses. This can become difficult as officers are away for training, out sick, or tracking vacation, Wester said.

"There are staff shortages across the country with regard to police departments," Wester said noting the reasons why an officer may be away. "They are losing resources already and then they have to send officers to schools and it has just taken away from having officers on the streets."

SPD Sgt. Brett Mullen said SPD may continue to offer contract security services to the district for the middle schools.

Wester, who previously was a lieutenant with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, started his new position within the district on Sept. 1 and has already started working daily on school campuses. Wester joked Monday that two of the students that he works with are under the impression that he works for the FBI.

Wester said he hopes that the new department will allow officers to build this level of rapport with students and staff in a way beyond what was possible under the previous agreement. Previously, there was no certainty that the same officer would be on campus each day, which served as a barrier from officers being able to develop relationships with the schools they work in.

"My goal is to have our officers in elementary schools reading books to kids, going to PTA meetings, going to events so that students and parents see the officers every day," he said.

The change will also allow for more direct oversight and training of officers by the district itself, he added.

The news of the potential police department wasn't without its opponents on the board. Tim Millerick, who was the sole opposition to the application and memorandums to local departments, voiced concerns about both costs and information he felt wasn't available yet. Millerick also said he would like to see memorandums of understanding issues with other departments outside of Sherman, Denison and the sheriff's office. These could include area college police departments who may have an interaction with SISD officers.

Sherman Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations Tyson Bennett said the change in cost for the new department should be minimal, given the district will be transitioning contract work to full-time district positions. The only real cost would be for benefits, he said.

There may also be some start up costs for equipment, he added.

Once the department is created, Wester said he plans to start hiring immediately. The current plans call for two officers at the high school and one at each middle school campus.

Wester said he hopes to hire officers with years, if not decades of experience that will prepare them for work in the school systems.

"You are bringing in a lot of experience into the school, a lot of patience with these officers, I and I am not just going to hire just to hire."

However, he couldn't rule out that the staffing challenges that are facing departments across the country could be an issue. However, he said he planned to hire the best people for the job, and there are no worries about schools being unstaffed during the interim.

"I can tell you that they are out there," Wester said. "We may have some candidates who are looking for a second job when they retire and go into the school system to work as police officers. Hopefully we can get some of those candidates to come out way."