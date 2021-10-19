TxDOT to focus on sidewalks, curb ramp upgrades Oct. 25

staff reports

The Texas Department of Transportation is projecting that its project to upgrade pedestrian sidewalks and curb ramps at five locations in the North Texas will cost around $2 million and 170 days to complete.

The project is set to begin on Oct. 25.

"The contractor will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at these locations: Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City; Hunt County, FM 816 at Mill Street to FM 816 at Lea Street in Wolfe City; Grayson County, FM 120 at Festival Park Street to FM 120 at Ginger Road in Pottsboro; Grayson County, BU 377 at Union Street to BU 377 at Randy Street in Whitesboro; and Red River County, BU 271 at Broadway to BU 271 at 2nd Street Northeast in Bogata," a news release from the department said.

"Motorists who frequently travel in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."