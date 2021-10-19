Murder trial begins in 15th state district court

staff reports

The murder trial of Kelvon Gray began Monday in the 15th state district court.

Gray, 29, of Kansas City Missouri faced a jury over allegations that he shot and killed a woman in a drive by shooting in Howe on August 24, 2017.

Tahbari Collins was in a Hyundai Veloster when authorities say Gray shot into the car as they both drove along US Highway 75 in Howe.

Collins was in the front passenger seat.

Gray has pleaded not guilty and is being represented in court by local attorney Joey Fritts.