Justice is Served dinner announced

Tickets and tables are on sale now for the 17th Annual Justice Is Served. This dinner and auction event will benefit the Fannin County Children’s Center and provide critical support services to children, youth and families recovering from abuse and neglect.

The in-person event will be a Masquerade Ball at the MultiPurpose Complex in Bonham on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 6 p.m. Ticket prices include dinner, drinks, desserts and an evening of fun. Fannin County Game Warden Randolph McGee will be the auctioneer for the Live Auction. Bidding in the live auction will be in-person only. Dinner will be made by Feast on This and served up buffet style by local judges, police chiefs, sheriff, DA and others in the justice system. Guests are encouraged to dress up for an elegant evening out and wear masquerade masks.

The Baked Goods Auction and Silent Auction will be on-line and anyone with access to the internet can participate without purchasing a ticket.

The Baked Goods Auction will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Bidding will open at 9:00 am and end at 5:15 pm. Winners can pick up their items at the Children’s Center the same day until 7 pm or on Thursday or Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Bidding for the Silent Auction will start online at 7 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and end at 9 pm on Saturday, Nov. 13. The silent auction items will be on display at the in-person event at the Complex on Saturday night. Winners who are present at the Complex can take their items homes that Saturday evening. Winners who do not attend the in-person event can pick up their items at the Children’s Center on Sunday between 2-4 pm or during normal business hours Monday – Friday 8 am to 5 pm. There will also be options to mail most items to the winners too.

Auction items will include many homemade baked goods, jewelry, home furnishings, hand crafted items, gift cards and gift baskets. Rick Bankston donated a beautiful hand carved eagle made of oak. Jason and Kelly Royse donated a hand-crafted picnic table made of wood and steel made by Andrew Kopf. Sunshine Dental is giving a trip to Broken Bow and Hot 107.3 FM is giving a two night stay at Tanglewood. L4 Construction and Manufacturing is donating a load of rock, sand or dirt, valued at $900. The auction website is up and everyone can preview items now. More auction items are being added regularly.

First United Bank is the presenting Diamond Sponsor of the event. Organizers are still seeking event sponsors and donations of auction items. Proceeds from the event will provide services to children and youth including counseling, advocacy, forensic interviews and more. Go to www.fanninccc.org for more event info, auction preview, ticket purchases and more!