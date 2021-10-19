Fall weather, tailgating: SOSU celebrates homecoming

staff reports

Alumni and friends were greeted with beautiful fall weather Friday and Saturday as Southeastern Oklahoma State University celebrated homecoming.

The annual celebration featured something for everyone – from golf to awards to a bonfire to football to even a museum opening.

Friday night’s Alumni Awards Banquet honored three individuals with the Distinguished Alumnus Award -- Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny.

Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having most recently been a part of three national championships as associate head coach/assistant coach at Baylor under Kim Mulkey. Prior to that, the Durant High School graduate enjoyed great success at Grayson College, compiling a record of 371-50 as head coach.

Duffy (’73) served as the director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation for 16 years before retiring in 2009. During a 38-year career with the department, he combined his biological and management training with exceptional logistical and people skills to make a number of significant contributions to the conservation of Oklahoma’s wildlife resources and environment.

Metheny (’69,’70), is a retired Southeastern baseball coach who is a member of three halls of fame, served the University for 40 years, and ended his career as the winningest coach in NCAA Division II baseball with 1,324 victories. He also guided SE to a national championship. In 2019, Southeastern’s baseball field was named in his honor.

Following the banquet, the annual bonfire was held at the amphitheatre on campus.

Earlier on Friday, the Whang Bang alumni golf tournament was played at Chickasaw Pointe. Winning team members included Corey Gilbert, Cody Hogue, Shawn Stovall, Tim Pickens, Tyler Adamson, and Brad Aycock.

The official grand opening of the Semple Family Museum of Native Art was held Saturday morning with alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends in attendance. This beautiful new building, located on Montgomery Drive, houses a unique Native American art collection.

On Saturday afternoon, the Savage Storm defeated Northwestern 43-10 in football action at Paul Laird Field. The victory boosted Southeastern into a four-way tie for first place in the Great American Conference.

Named as homecoming royalty at halftime were Haley Hostetler and James Quarles. Hostetler is a senior communication – media studies major from Burleson, Texas, while Quarles is a senior biology-biological health sciences major and graduate of Achille High School.