Ag assault, kidnapping, sexual assault lands Sherman man 50 years

staff reports

A Sherman man who was convicted of aggravated assault, kidnapping and sexual assault has now been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Clyde Joe Parker, II, 50, of Sherman, was convicted following a five-day jury trial last week in the 397th District Court.

This week, the Honorable Judge Brian Gary presided over the trial and assessed punishment.

"On the morning of September 1, 2019, Sherman Police responded to an emergency room call of a local hospital to investigate an assault of a woman," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "Upon interview, the responding officers determined the victim had obvious signs of trauma to her face, also learned of bruising on her body and a broken collar bone. The victim stated that she had accepted a ride from Parker the day before and was in his truck when he began “wailing” on her for no reason."

The release also said that due to head trauma, the victim had fuzzy recollection of events.

"Following an interview with Parker where he described a location where the victim 'fell,' the Sherman Police Detective began searching for the location Parker described," the release said. "The detective came upon a rear parking lot belonging to GCEC and also noticed that there was a security camera facing the parking lot. GCEC allowed the detective to review the security footage which revealed a horrific attack and confirmed the victim’s claim against Parker."

“The detective’s location of the security footage was critical to this case and conviction of Parker, and we commend the investigation of the Sherman Police Department. The surveillance video of this vicious attack sealed his fate” said Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “The defendant picked the victim because she was very vulnerable, making what he thought was an easy target that he could control. However, she mustered the courage to confront their attacker in court.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood. DA Investigator Tim Murrin and Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown assisted in the prosecution.