Running from the law nets man 40 years in prison

A man could spend decades in prison for running from local law enforcement.

A new release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Scotty Earl Haskins, 54, of Cartwright, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Haskins was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on two separate drug cases. All three sentences will run concurrently. The sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced in the 59th District Court.

The release said that on April 16, 2020, Haskins, who was on parole, was stopped by the Denison Police Department for a traffic violation.

"The officer observed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. Haskins was asked to step outside and talk with the officer," the release said. "Haskins admitted to the officer he has methamphetamine in his pocket. Haskins was arrested, transported to jail, and made bond the following day."

Then on June 1, 2020, Haskins was stopped for a traffic violation by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

"Haskins consented to search of the vehicle he was driving," the release said. "The deputy discovered several baggies of methamphetamine on the center console. Haskins was once again arrested, transported to jail, and posted bond a few days later."

During the same year on Aug. 8, Denison Police responded to a call regarding a possible burglary.

"When patrol officers neared the location, they observed a vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," the release said. "The vehicle then accelerated away and entered onto US 75."

Denison police received assistance from other agencies as Haskins eluded arrest. Sherman, Howe and Van Alsytne attempted to stop Haskins.

"A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was able to deploy spike strips just outside of Anna, Texas," the release said. "The vehicle eventually came to stop after the rubber came off the front tire and it was being operated on the metal rim. Haskins was again arrested and this time remained in the jail."

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Haskins had approximately 24 prior arrests with 16 convictions dating back over three decades which included several trips to prison.

"Our hope is this conviction and lengthy prison sentence will retire him from a life of crime,” said Smith.