After 3 years, Freddy's closes Denison location

After three years of serving up steakburgers and frozen "concrete" shakes, Freddy's Frozen Custard has closed its doors in Denison for good. However, Denison officials said a new business could soon fill this void in the Denison restaurant scene.

Representatives with Freddy's Frozen Custard confirmed Monday that the location has permanently closed its door as of Sept. 30.

"We want to thank the many Guests who visited this Freddy’s location," Freddy's Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh said in an email Monday.

Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai said he was unaware that Freddy's was closing until a few weeks ago. Prior to that, he said he saw no signs that the business was considering closing.

"We knew nothing about it," he said. "Usually when this happens someone says something on Facebook, ... but there was nothing out there that I saw."

Kaai learned about the closure from another developer who was working to find a home for an unrelated project. The developer approached Kaai and said he was working on purchasing the Freddy's location once it closed.

"We found out about three weeks ago, through a guy who we've been working with who has been looking for some space," Kaai said Monday.

Kaai said the proposed new restaurant was still early in development, but developers have worked for the past six to eight months with the DDA to find a location. Efforts were initially focused on downtown Denison, but no buildings met the developer's needs, Kaai said.

Freddy's initially announced it would be opening a Denison location in 2017, marking the first Texoma location south of the Red River. The restaurant officially opened its doors in January 2018.

At the time, representatives for the company said the location represented a focus on the Texas market as a whole.

“We view North Texas as an untapped market with great potential,” Area Director Matt Gierhart said in 2018. “When we looked at this area, we noticed that it lacked a Freddy’s and something different from the norm, so to speak.”