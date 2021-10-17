Halloween airlift set to rain candy over Durant

staff reports

Halloween is just around the corner and a favorite holiday celebration event is back in Durant for another year. WWII Bomber with the commemorative Air Force “Lady Liberty” A-26 Bomber as it drops free candy using parachutes Oct. 30 at Eaker Field.

"Static displays of aircraft will be on the ramp and open to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the candy drop for children of all ages following at noon," a news release from the city of Durant said.

This free event is sponsored by Discover Durant and Stuteville Chevrolet.

"An audio broadcast will narrate during the flyover," the release said. "Plus, kids have the opportunity to compete for the title of Best Parachute Maker by bringing their homemade candy carriers with them to the airport by 10:30a!"

The candy bomber tradition pays homage to a World War II event.

"This event pays homage to the original “Candy Bomber,” Retired Colonel Gail Halvorsen, who is known for dropping not only food to families in Berlin, Germany after WWII from his aircraft, but candy to children as well," the release said.

"Over the weekend, Ret. Colonel Halvorsen celebrated his 101st birthday (10/10)."