Plano man sentenced to 25 years on Sherman robbery

staff reports

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for a robbery that happened in 2018 in Grayson County.

A news release from the District Attorney's Office said Mark David Jones, 52, of Plano, must serve half of his time before he will be eligible for parole.

"On November 28, 2018, Sherman Police responded to a robbery call at Winner’s Sweepstakes on South Sam Rayburn Freeway," the release said. "Patrol arrived within minutes and began interviewing witnesses. Numerous witnesses advised the police that two males entered the business and one male brandished a firearm and threatened to kill the clerk."

The release also said the armed man then proceeded to empty the cash registers.

"Witnesses were also able to provide police a detailed description of the robber and the getaway vehicle, which was confirmed by images obtained from a video surveillance system inside the business," the release said. "A Sherman Detective was assigned the case and immediately put images from the surveillance camera on the department’s social media page."

Mark Jones was identified through tips that were received within days of the image release. Sherman police learned that Jones had been recently arrested in Denton County.

"The detective obtained photos of Jones and had the tipster confirm his identity," the release said. "The same photos of Jones were compared to the surveillance photo and from tattoos the detective made a positive identification."

When Jones was arrested, a search warrant was obtained for a phone that was seized.

"The phone had text messages from the day of the robbery in Sherman referring to “hitting a lick” or committing a robbery," the release said. "Finally, it was learned Jones had been stopped by Corinth Police just hours before the Sherman robbery. Photos from that Corinth PD traffic stop confirmed Jones was wearing the same clothes from the Sherman robbery and was found in possession of a silver pellet gun. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Mark Jones."

It said Jones was convicted of a drug case and placed into the custody of the Grayson County Jail in March of 2021 after serving his prison sentence from Denton County.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston said, “This defendant has a long criminal history, having been in and out of prison several times. Given the fact he was on federal probation at the time of this crime shows you his desire to continue violating the law.”

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This was a brazen robbery. A clerk having a gun shoved in their face does not stop to ask if it is a pellet gun… and neither does an armed citizen or a responding police officer. We are lucky no one was killed or seriously injured.”

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.