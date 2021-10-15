Things in the wrong place, lack of cleaning garner 5 eateries lowest grades

Five local eateries made the top of the Grayson County Health Department's "don't do it that way" list recently by getting the lowest passing grade on the most recent round of inspections.

Those five were Old Iron Post and Cheddar's Cafe, both in Sherman, BJ'S C-Store in Denison, Big Daddy's at Highport in Pottsboro and Fitzel Winery Tasting Room in Gordonville. Each received a "C" on their inspections.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

At Old Iron Post, the inspector reported maple mayo that had an expired "use by" date, and bags of food stored unsealed in the cooler. The inspector also reported raw shell eggs being stored above the salad in the cooler.

At Cheddars, the inspector found a box of garlic bread that was stored in the cooler without a proper seal or covering and a bag containing condensation water with a yellow substance that also contained limes and other food items which were exposed to the soiled water.

At BJ's, inspectors reported finding multiple cans of opened food products being stored in the cooler and not being able to find any sanitizer in the kitchen.

At Big Daddy's, the inspector listed unlabeled spray bottles in the kitchen as a concern along with bags of meat in the cooler without a date mark.

At Fitzel Winery, the inspector found the site was using farm fresh eggs to serve to the public rather than eggs that had been purchased from a place allowed to sell eggs for sale to the public. Those fresh eggs were also being stored above tortillas which can cause contamination.

The following establishments received a "B" grade on their most recent inspection:

Roger Country Store,7015 FM 120 W, in Denison;

Billy Donuts, 608 N Union St in Whitesboro;

Sweet Andi's Bakery & Café, 418 Beauty Ln in Whitesboro;

Takara Hibachi Express II (Red Unit)@Food Truck Park,225 W. Crawford-mobile park in Denison;

Brookshire's Deli/Bakery,11205 N. Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Asian Gourmet,810 N. Union St #301 in Whitesboro;

Lakeside Pizza, 81750 N State Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Red Lobster, 3600 US Hwy. 75 N in Sherman;

Express Food Mart,17207 State Hwy. 56W in Southmayd;

Jalapeno Tree, 3520 W. FM 120 in Denison;

Arbys, 2131 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Manuelito's, 106 N. Main St in Collinsville;

The following eateries received an "A" grade on their most recent inspection:

Domino's Pizza, 3415 W FM 120 in in Denison;

Starbucks Coffe, 5131 S. US Hwy. 75 in Denison;

Subway, 3427 W FM 120 in Denison;

Dollar Tree, 719 E. Taylor in Sherman;

Happy Square Nutrition, 200 W Houston #218 in Sherman;

Rio to Red Winery, 212 N Walnut in Sherman;

Sweetberries Café,1835 Texoma Parkway in Sherman;

Aloha Fuel, 86544 N. Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Dollar General, 81940 Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Longhorn C.Store,7205 B FM 691 in Denison;

North Rig Grill, 414 U.S. Hwy.. 75 N. in Denison;

On Point Nutrition, 81750 n Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Roma's Pizza, 682 FM 120 E in Pottsboro;

TMC Volunteer Gift Shop,5016 S US Hwy. 75 in Denison;

Kiotee's Bumper Club, 4401 W. Houston in Sherman;

Swan Crossing, 3065 Ball Rd in Whitewright;

Buzz Nutrition and Energy,1524 W Morton in Denison;

Grayson College Cafeteria/Great West. Dining, 6101 Grayson Dr in Denison;

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr in Denison;

JJ Food Mart, 4909 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

Ken's Donuts, 1426 W. Morton in Denison;

Kiotee Club, 623 S. Mirick in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 1716 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

The Usual Food Co.@The Railyard, 507 W Main in Denison;

Catipillar-Ave C/Southern Markets, 3501 S. FM Hwy. 1417 in Denison;

Chicken Express, 3606 W. FM 120 in Denison;

Haddock's Burger Barn, 4906 F.M. Hwy. 1417 in Denison;

Dept. of Juvenile Services, 86 Dyess in Denison;

DISD/Lamar Elementary School,1000 S Fifth Ave in Denison;

Pottsboro; Elementary School, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro; High School in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro; Middle School in Pottsboro;

Collinsville Elementary School, 500 Reeves Street in Collinsville;

Collinsville High School, 202 N Broadway in Collinsville;

Crawford Quick Mart, 2431 West Crawford Street in Denison;

Denison Nursing & Rehabilitation, 601 E US Hwy.. 69 in Denison;

JD Donuts, 201 S. Ray Robert Pkwy #C in Tioga;

Kairo's Tacos, 1438 S Crockett in Sherman;

Tioga Elem & Middle School, 405 North Florence in Tioga;

Tioga High School, 855 McKnight in Tioga;

Denison; Express Mart, 530 Hwy. 75 N in Denison;

McDonald's, Hwy. 75 N in Denison;

Passport Austin Ave, 1420 S Austin Ave in Denison;

Pizza Hut, 1050 Hwy. 82 E in Whitesboro;

Tacos Fanny 2, 5018 Texoma Pkwy in Denison;

Hayes Primary School, 117 4th Street in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro High School, 1 Bearcat Drive in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Intermediate School, 211 N. College St in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Middle School, 600 W Fourth St in Whitesboro;

Bayou Bugs & BBQ, 27014 State Hwy. 56 in Whitesboro;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 875 Northcreek/4204 Hwy. 75 N in Sherman;

Sali's Italian Restaurant,1018 S Austin Ave in Denison;

Tacos Hondumex- White Bus,1717 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Domino's Pizza, 228 W. Main in Denison;

Hidden Hangar, 273 Middle Rd in Denison;

Diamond Shamrock, 2300 W Morton in Denison;

Food Truck Park, a 225 W. Crawford in Denison;

Kwik Fuels,1401 W. Morton in Denison;

Martinez Street Tacos Mobile (Yellow) a 225 W Crawford in Denison;

Domino's Pizza, 2301 Loy Lake Road in Sherman;

Rendezvous Grill, 2111 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Downtown Grilled Cheese@903 Brewery, 1718 S. Elm in Sherman;

Fera's Italian Restaurant, 2100 Texoma Parkway in Sherman;

Mariposa Cuban Cuisine, 213 E. Houston in Sherman;

Sunshine Food Store, 201 S Dewey Ave in Sherman;

Homestead of Sherman,1000 Sara Swamy Dr in Sherman;

Renaissance - in Sherman, 3701 Loy Lake Rd in Sherman;

S & S Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive in Southmayd;

S & S High School, 404 Main St in Sadler;

S & S Middle School, 462 S Main in Sadler;

Sherman ISD/Perrin Early Childhood Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr in Denison;

Texoma Food Mart-in, 2107 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Brookshire's, 11205 N. Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Elks Lodge #238 Lakesite, 298 Elks Blvd in Pottsboro;

Gateway 58 ,2241 Pettit Pkwy. in Whitewright;

Gateway 58-Sonic, 2241 Pettit Pkwy. in Whitewright;

Sammie's Kitchen by the Lake, 83493 State Highway 289 in Pottsboro;

Loft Pizza Pub,107 W. Grand in Whitewright;

Spring Market, 01 Hwy. 69 S. Hwy. 69 in Whitewright;

Texas Oasis, 228 S Ray Roberts Pkwy in Tioga;

Brewed Octane Coffee House, 413-B W. Main St in Whitesboro;

VFW Lake Texoma Post 7873, 250 V.F.W. Drive in Pottsboro;

Cardinal Quick Stop, 100 E. 120 in Pottsboro;

Mom's Café, 317 Hwy. 120-W in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro Nutition,101 W. FM 120, Ste 2 in Pottsboro;

Brookshire Brothers, 805 North Union St in Whitesboro;

Your Neighbor's House, 201 S. Union Street in Whitesboro;

K Bar K Meats, 813 Well Rd in Denison;

Big Fish Bar & Grill, 633 B Mill Creek Resort Rd in Pottsboro;

Oasis@ The Lighthouse,300 Lighthouse Dr Ste B in Pottsboro;

Gourmet China Restaurant & Club, 4909 Texoma Pkwy#101 in Sherman;

Grayson Crisis Center, 4200 N. Travis St in Sherman;

HPM Fuel Dock, 120 Texoma Harbor Drive in Pottsboro;

Lit'l Store, 722 S Rusk St in Sherman;

Masterkey Bilingual Academy, 600 S. Dewey Ave in Sherman;

Popeye's, 3109 Hwy. 75 N in Sherman;

Pelican's Landing Restaurant, 500 Harbour View Road Gordonville

Grab N Go,101 Hwy. 120 W in Pottsboro;

Lupe's World Famous Tamales, 129 E. Wall St in Sherman;

Save-A-Lot, 1733 Texoma Parkway in Sherman;

VFW Post 2772, 1707 Baker Rd in Sherman; 75091

Mooyah Burgers,4114 Hwy. 75 N, Ste 100 in Sherman;

Sonic Drive In, 3325 Hwy. 120 W in Denison;

Sonic Drive In Town Center, 3400 U.S. Hwy.. 75 N in Sherman;

Tacos Fanny, 230 S Armstrong in Denison;

Bells Market,104 Bells Blvd Bells;

Green Market Natural Foods,1909 Texoma Parkway, Suite 102 in Sherman;

Jack in the Box, 2133 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Maraichi's,1909 Texoma Pkwy #103 in Sherman;

Taco Factory@Bells Market,104 Bells Blvd Bells;

CJ's Coffee Shop, 514 West Main in Denison;

Dollar General, 407 Highway 377 N in Collinsville;

Donut Choice,100 East Hughes in Collinsville;

E and M Ice Cream & Snacks, 105 Beard Ln Van Alstyne

Pirate Island, 104 N Main in Collinsville;

The Play House, 219 DeWitt in Collinsville.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.