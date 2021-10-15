1930 riot historical marker: What had the public been saying to commissioners?

On Tuesday, Grayson County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the placement of a historical marker in memorial of the 1930 burning of the Grayson County Courthouse and former Black business district and the events leading up to it on county grounds, bringing the marker one step closer to reality. However, that progress came after months of efforts by organizers to get the item on the court agenda, and what seemed to be radio silence from county leaders.

But in the last year and a half, area residents and visitors have been speaking out about the historical maker.

To learn what individuals had been saying about the marker, the Herald Democrat filed a Freedom of Information Act request in August seeking copies of emails and letters to Grayson County Judge Bill Magers and county commissioners Bart Lawrence, David Whitlock, Jeff Whitmire and Phyllis James "related to the proposed placement of a historic marker for the 1930 Sherman riots, lynching of George Hughes, or destruction of the city's black business district, on the ground of the Grayson County Courthouse."

The request also asked for correspondence related to getting the marker request placed on the court's agenda for a vote.

Grayson County responded with about 150 emails — including some that were sent to multiple county commissioners — from mid-2020 through October 2021.

These emails were delivered in batches to the Herald Democrat in mid-September and again on Oct. 10.

Of the emails, nearly 40 were sent to Magers, seven to Lawrence, five to Whitlock, and nine to Whitmire. Zero were solely sent to James. The emails also included 98 that were addressed to all commissioners.

The release also included some duplicate emails that were sent to multiple or all members of the court.

After a thorough look through the documents, only two unique emails or letters — both addressed to Magers — were explicitly against the placement of the marker. An additional 28 unique emails — with 23 addressed to Magers, three addressed to Whitlock, four addressed to Lawrence, and two addressed to Whitmire — were for the placement of the marker. An additional 10 messages asked for county commissioners to place the request on the agenda for a vote.

The emails ranged from people within Grayson County to those outside of the region who heard about the dispute and voiced their opinion on it.

Some said that the marker could serve as a healing moment for parts of the community who are still feeling the effects of events of 1930. By openly admitting the racial injustice of the past, the community as a whole can move forward.

"Our local history of racial injustice needs to be acknowledged and this atrocity and abuse must be recognized and remembered before our community can fully recover from the effects of this historic, but often ignored, overlooked or discounted event," one person wrote in an email to county commissioners. "I feel that as a local population we must first recognize and then faithfully concede that there has been a problem with racial injustice in our community in the past. Ignoring the issue will not make it go away.

"Due to the current national awareness of this general topic, until our county comes to grips with the fact this kind of horrific event specifically occurred, and that it happened at the center of our county's symbol of justice, we can't go forward as a whole-cloth community as equals."

Another writer said she learn about the 1930 riot and lynching when she was in eighth grade. When she went home, she discovered that some of her family were unaware of the event, while others only knew about the courthouse burning but not the reason for it.

"This event highlights the clear racism and evil present in the country in 1930," she wrote. "However, if Grayson County leadership does not approve this marker, this would clearly show the unwillingness to currently condemn — over even recognize — this event.

"Ignoring history would not bring unity or peace, but elicit further pain. Others know our history. It's one of the first things that pops upon Google when you search for Sherman or Grayson County."

Others spoke on how not recognizing the county's history could have an impact on businesses that are considering moving to Grayson County.

"The controversy is no longer about a lynching or riot marker," a Denison resident and commercial property owner wrote. "It's now about your perceived appearance in trying to bury important Texas history. This is a very tough "sell" for us to make to newly arrived business owners. It makes us look racially divided and puts a very poor face on our economic development and branding efforts."

Not everyone who reached out to the court was for the placement of the marker at the courthouse. Magers received a letter from someone calling themselves "concerned Americans," who said that it was understandable that the commissioners might not want to be vocal about parts of the county's past publicly.

"Given the above, the fact that Grayson County, and we assume also the city of Sherman, may not want a George Hughes memorial marker does not come as any surprise to us and indeed is understandable on a human level," they wrote.

"Concerned Americans" said they were opposed to a marker at the courthouse but suggested that a temporary or permanent display on the subject could be better suited for the Sherman Museum and its website.

Another email compared the effort to put up a historic marker to recent efforts to remove confederate monuments and statues from communities across the country, including Grayson County.

"When the statue of Robert E. Lee is being removed from the courthouse lawn in Virginia and the Texas NAACP has filed a lawsuit to do away with the alma mater of the university of Texas because of the "heartache and anguish" those two inflict on a daily basis ... and now a group wants to highlight an event that certainly could cause additional "heartache and anguish," he wrote.

Others still suggested that the marker and Confederate monuments are not mutually exclusive and can show the full history and timeline of events for the community.

"Let Grayson County show the rest of America how things should be done," a Sherman resident wrote. "Not tearing down statues, monuments or setting property of historical significance on fire, but by supplementing those things with factual information that, in essence, shows how far society as a whole has advanced over the years."

Some emails did not explicitly express support but instead simply asked commissioners to put the item on the agenda and allowed it to be voted on. An email from someone who was later appointed to a county committee to advise on possible marker placement, urged county leader in May to put the item on the agenda.

"Even if the decision is made not to move forward, my hope is that you will at least give it a fair consideration," she wrote.

The request included messages that were sent to the entire court and letters sent to each individual member. However, the documents contained no responses specifically to James.

"I gave you all of the responsive documents from Commissioner James' email account that our IT department was able to recover," Assistant District Attorney Craig Price said in an email Thursday night.

However, at least one individual said he reached out to James via email to discuss the marker placement, but received no response in return. The individual, who described himself as a constituent of James, said he sent an email to her in mid June.

This email was not included in the FOIA response to the Herald Democrat. A copy of this email was provided to the Herald Democrat by the individual.

George Hughes and the Sherman Riot of 1930

The marker debate centers on George Hughes, a Black farmhand who was accused and charged in 1930 of sexually assaulting his employer's wife following a dispute over owed wages. Hughes was also accused and charged with firing on police officers when he was taken into custody.

Tensions in Sherman rose in the days leading up to Hughes' trial in early May 1930. A mob of people gathered at the Grayson County House in attempts to get to Hughes, who was being held elsewhere. These tensions led law enforcement to give tours of the facility to show that Hughes was not there.

The situation hit a boiling point during Hughes' trial when members of the gathered crowd attempted to gain access to the courtroom, and proceedings were paused and never officially resumed. For his protection, Hughes was placed in a metal vault within the courthouse.

However, the crowd ultimately turned their attention the courthouse itself, which was set ablaze during the ensuing riot. Efforts to put out the fire were hindered by the crowd and the building was completely destroyed in the fire.

After the fire was finally put out, members of the mob used dynamite to extract Hughes' corpse from the vault. The body was then dragged through the streets by automobile toward a Black business district where it was hanged from a tree and a bonfire was set underneath it.

The courthouse was not the only building that was lost during the riots. The mob also destroyed many establishments in the Black business district, including the law offices of William J. Durham, who would go on to become a famed civil rights attorney and leader. Many of the businesses were unable to recover following the blaze and ultimately left the community.

The unrest in Sherman led then Governor Dan Moody to send National Guard to assist in calming the situation, and martial law was declared in the city.

Recent efforts to recognize the event

The most recent efforts to recognize the lynching of Hughes and the events surrounding it started in mid-2020 during historic protests across the nation related to the deaths of Black men and women while in police custody.

Local historian Melissa Thiel started efforts to have a Texas Historic Marker placed at the courthouse grounds that summer.

"I have been working with Brian Hander in regards to getting a historical marker put up about George Hughes and the riot of 1930," Thiel wrote Magers in an email on June 15, 2020. "When I submit my research, I also have to submit an approval to put the marker up at the courthouse. Would I get that approval from you? If not, could you point me in the right direction?"

Initially, Thiel submitted her findings to Hander, who at the time served as a marker chairman for the Grayson County Historic Commission. However, the rules for applications were changed in 2020. Hander has since stepped down from his position in the commission.

The marker application was heard by the historic commission on March 6, amid questions on who should be the first to act on the application: the historic commission or the county.

"At the Grayson County Historical Commission's meeting on March 6, 2021, there were no negative objections to the historical marker being erected in regards to The Sherman Riot of 1930," GCHC Chairman Dusty Williams wrote the commissioner's court on March 9. "However, as stated before, part of the process requires the property owner's consent for the marker to be placed; in this case, the property owner is the county and thus the decision falls to the Grayson County Commissioners Court."

Following the meeting with the GCHC, Thiel and other leaders in the marker effort submitted regular requests to have the item added to the commission agenda. However, these requests continued to be unanswered publicly.

It wasn't until September that the effort regained momentum when the commissioners court broke its silence and appointed a 15-person committee to consider and recommend action on ways to recognize the event.

The committee came back this week and recommended not only that the marker be approved, but that it also be placed on the courthouse grounds. This set the stage for the court's vote and ultimate approval.