Southeastern, Choctaw Nation announce partnership

SOSU

A new partnership to provide academic advisement and educational guidance to one of the area’s largest employers was announced between Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) this week.

The collaboration, “Southeastern at Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma” was made official in a joint announcement from Southeastern Oklahoma State University president Thomas Newsom and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.

“Education has always been a prime priority for the Choctaw Nation,” said Chief Batton.

“Offering more educational guidance and access to a high-quality collegiate program for our associates and others makes for a tremendous partnership and a mutually beneficial program.”

“We are proud to work with the Choctaw Nation on this new, innovative program,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “The Choctaw Nation does so much to support this region of the state, and this program will provide us with additional resources to better serve the needs of students. At the end of the day, it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved. We couldn’t be more excited about working with the Nation on this project.’’

Under the agreement, Southeastern will provide an on-site coordinator at CNO headquarters. The coordinator will serve as the liaison for university students and prospective students who are employed by CNO and who are known as student-associates. The coordinator will provide admissions and enrollment services, registrar services, transfer curriculum review/articulation services, learning management assistance, technology support services, billing, and collection services, tutoring services, and career management services.

Although the coordinator will be housed at the CNO headquarters, the position will serve student-associates at all CNO locations.