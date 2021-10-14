Skiddy Street seeks volunteers for parade

By Shannon Orr

For the Herald Democrat

The Skiddy Street Puppet Company and the Denison Arts Council are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dia de Muertos festival and parade in Denison this year, and the groups are currently looking for volunteers to join the puppet parade. Anyone and everyone are welcome to come and join a truly unique experience of working with the larger-than-life size puppets with local artists.

The Dia de Muertos celebration is on November the 6th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the parade starts at 2:30 p.m. with line up starting at 1:45 p.m.

Participates interested in joining can email Steve O. Black at sblack_art@yahoo.com or they may drop in at the workshops. The workshops for the puppet parade are being held every Tuesday night until Nov. 2nd from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Grayson College in the Arts Building, room AC105.

The Denison Arts Council may also be contacted at Denisonarts@gmail.com

For more information please visit the Skiddy Street Puppet Company on Facebook.