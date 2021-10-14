Early voting starts Monday for multiple local elections

Early voting in the city of Sherman mayoral and city council races starts next week. In addition to that, the Grayson County Elections Administration office will also be handling the elections for the Municipal Utility District election in Van Alstyne, the state-wide constitutional amendment election and the school bond election in Pilot Point.

The early voting period for those elections starts Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29. Ballots for all of those elections can be found at any of the early voting sites that will be contained in this story.

"With the city of Sherman election going on I expect a lot of activity with the Sherman voters," Grayson County Elections Administrator Tami Hayes said Thursday.

"I've gotten a lot of ballots by mail request from Sherman voters," she added.

She said she expects about 75 percent of Sherman's registered voters to cast a ballot in that election.

The state-wide amendment elections generally draw a much less robust turnout, Hayes said and one just never really knows what the percentages will be on a bond election like the one the Pilot Point district is holding or the one the municipal district is holding but there are fewer registered voters in those elections.

Either way, Hayes said, people just need to show up at one of the election places with their driver's license and workers will be able to get them the right ballot.

"We've got quite a few new workers," Hayes said. Though they have conducted a number of training sessions getting ready for early voting, she asked that voters be kind as everyone gets their feet on the ground.

"We are going to have weekend voting on the 23rd all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then from noon to 5 p.m. on the 24th (Sunday) so they can come in after church if they need to," she said.

Hayes said they do offer curb side voting for those who can't get out of their vehicle. Additionally, she said those who got mail in ballots are not allowed to hand deliver them to her office until Nov. 2 Election Day.

"They need to bring in their own ballot and proper I.D.," she said. They can go out to a vehicle to pick that up from those who can't walk it in as well, she said.

During early voting, ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations on Oct. 18 through 22. Then they can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29 voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Votes can be cast at the following locations:

Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway, Bells

Pilot Point Independent School District Order Calling a Bond Election A-1 Collinsville Community Center 117 N. Main, Collinsville

Grayson County Subcourthouse, JP courtroom 101 W. Woodard, Denison

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, gym 1131 S. Scullin, Denison

Grayson College, Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) 6101 Grayson Dr., Denison

Gunter First Baptist, 99 Gentle Creek Ln, Gunter

Pottsboro ISD Administration, 105 Cardinal, Pottsboro

Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman

Progressive Baptist, Fellowship Hall 1101 E. Houston, Sherman

Municipal Ballroom, 405 N. Rusk, Sherman

Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr, Sherman

First National Bank, Edwards Room 109 S. Britton, Tom Bean

Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main, Whitesboro

Parkside Baptist Church, south entrance 301 N. Lillis, Denison

Southside Baptist Church 3500 S. Park, Denison

Gordonville Baptist Church 187 Gordonville Rd., Gordonville

Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning, Howe

Sadler Baptist Church, 419 S. Main, Sadle

r Luella First Baptist, 3162 Hwy 11 , Sherman

Faith Church, west entrance 1800 N. FM 1417, Sherman

United Way of Grayson County, 713 E. Brockett, Sherman

Tioga Fire Department, Meeting Room 601 Main, Tioga

Grayson College South Campus, Room SB113 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne Whitewright Church of Christ 206 W. Grand, Whitewright

State Propositions:

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues ."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years old or older at the time of the person's death."

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

For

Against

