Dillingham Elementary students showcase Hispanic heritage through art

SISD

Five Dillingham Elementary students were recognized last week for outstanding artwork honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month — which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year — is a chance to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Dillingham students were asked to create artwork representing a notable person of Latin or Hispanic origin, a notable contribution or invention by an individual of Hispanic or Latin origin, or a tradition or custom of Hispanic or Latin origin.

Kindergartener Ian Garcia was recognized for his decorative poster board. Frida Kahlo was a prominent topic, with first grader Alaia Paulin awarded for her colored pencil drawing of and narrative about the Mexican painter and second grader Heaven Patino awarded for her Frida Kahlo portrait. Fourth grader Emily Ruiz drew a pinata celebration and fifth grader Kristel Rivera submitted art depicting tamales.

Guadalupe Arvizo, Communities in Schools site coordinator, said she organized the contest to bring parents and children together to talk about heritage, traditions and customs — not only of their own family, but of others as well.

“We must teach and recognize the customs and achievements of Hispanics so that our youth feel empowered, rather than defeated,” she said. “In doing so, we validate their sense of belonging. When we feel free to be ourselves, we can freely commune with others while celebrating our similarities and differences.”

Arvizo said she even received a note — written in Spanish — from a parent thanking the school for working hard to make this a better country for everyone and for acknowledging the hard work and contributions of Hispanics.

“When children see examples of successful people who look like them, they are more likely to believe that there are no limits to the dreams they can achieve,” she said.