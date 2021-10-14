DHS College Fair draws record crowds

DISD

Interest in college and careers recently soared to record highs as hundreds of seniors, juniors and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) students packed Denison High School’s gymnasium for one of the school’s most successful College Fairs in recent memory.

Representatives from 76 colleges, universities, military institutions and local employers were on hand to give students an up-close look at what they have to offer, including vital information on fields of study, requirements and deadline dates for applications, student housing and meal plans, financial aid, scholarships and much more.

“Each student pre-registered for a personal barcode, which eliminated the need to fill out personal information forms and allowed more time for information exchange,” said DHS Lead Counselor Carrie Boettger. “The representatives were excited to be back face-to-face with students, and our students were excited to have the opportunity to visit with so many representatives at one time. We were amazed at the turnout. It was one of our best college fairs ever!”