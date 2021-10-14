BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: The Head Candy Co.

Bryan County Genealogy Library

“Durant is to have a new industry about April first, when the Head Candy Company, manufacturing the staples in the candy line, expects to open for business in the Severance building on Main Street, until recently occupied by the Democrat Printing Company.” March 1921

Daniel and William Head, “D. Head and Son”, had been in business together since before statehood and were well-known in the area as successful grain and produce dealers. In 1905 D. Head spoke to the Commercial Club on “How to Get the Trade and Hold It”. That same year he took an “extended prospecting and business trip” to Old Mexico, to look after his mining interests and those of other Durant businessmen. They also bought, sold, and rented numerous houses and properties over the years. Both were active in many community activities.

In 1912 W. J. Head was declared “one of the most enthusiastic fans of baseball in Durant” and was a delegate to the meeting of the Texas-Oklahoma league in Sherman. In 1914 he served as “Esteemed Lecturing Knight” in the Elks. In 1916 he was active in the Jefferson Highway Association. He and his step-father had an office on Third Street during the war years and sold Liberty Bonds. They owned Head’s Grocery on Main and Sixth, and in 1920 expanded it with a 16x20 addition. However, it was their venture into candy making that seemed to garner the most attention in Durant.

It was a new undertaking for the Heads, but they approached it logically and thoughtfully. They remodeled the building and spent “thousands” on equipment and supplies. They studied the science of candy manufacturing and hired Kenith F. Hodgens, former general manager of the Durant Candy Company, to oversee production. The newspaper commented that “those who know Mr. Hodgens ability at making candy will vouch for the product turned out by the new factory”. Daniel was plant manager and William managed sales. They started with ten employees and stayed with the basics: “suckers in two sizes, barber pole sticks, coconut and other bars, salted peanuts”. They planned to sell only to wholesalers, but were ready to accommodate retail customers if that didn’t prove profitable enough. They predicted an output of $500 to $1,000 worth of candy per day. Their team of sales people traveled all over eastern Oklahoma.

Unfortunately, a spring hail storm tore through Durant in April, doing “tremendous damage” to several businesses and the “brick front was torn off the Head Candy Company building on Main Street.” They managed to repair and go forward, advertising in December that they needed a “second hand show case for displaying candy samples”.

In February 1922 Head Candy moved from 303 West Main to 28 West Main, “the last brick house on the north side” of the street. In 1924 they were included in a business supplement printed by the Calera News and were praised for their “modern and scientifically correct candy manufacturing equipment” and good products.

In 1926, C. E. Scott, traveling salesman for Head Candy, was robbed at gunpoint by two men who blocked his car on the Jefferson Highway. They got away with $96.

The next year later there was a notice in the paper announcing the “sale of the late place of business of W. J. Head Candy Co., Durant, consisting of stock of candy, fixtures, and accounts; approximately $6,000” George C. Pendleton, receiver”.

Daniel’s wife, Ella died of a “serious illness” in April, 1924. Daniel followed her in July. William died of a heart attack in 1929.

