FEATURED HOMES: Stunning home in seclusion set at $1.5M

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The home at 965 Mary Fitch Road may be a little off the beaten path, but it’s a stunner well worth checking out. The two-year-old 4,200 square foot home has a Sherman address but is actually located just off FM 902 between Howe and Tom Bean. It commands 19 secluded acres surrounded by native pecans and other lush trees.

A scenic quarter-mile driveway winds through those trees to the homesite. Inside you will find six bedrooms, three full baths with rustic floor-to-ceiling tile and an additional half bath off the main hallway.

The massive gourmet kitchen is 16-feet long and large enough to accommodate entertaining or just sitting down for a nice meal. The chef in the family will most certainly approve of its Thermador cooktop and matching Bosch appliances.

In the living room, you will find an impressive stone wall encasing a beautiful cast-iron fuel-efficient pellet-burning fireplace. Upstairs there is a full game room with a theater and a designated arts and crafts room that could easily be utilized for a number of other purposes.

Beauty abounds outside with those majestic trees soaring in seemingly every direction. An 80-foot porch is a perfect place to take it all in and appreciate all the natural wonder. There’s also a picturesque sparkling pool for whenever it’s time to cool off or take a few laps.

A 30x7 insulted shop outside makes for an ideal workplace and parking area. The home also has a fully automated stand-by generator replete with a 1000-gallon propane tank. That means it can power the entire home for more than two weeks. No matter what Mother Nature throws your way here, there will be no more blackouts.

The home at 965 Mary Fitch Road is currently listed for $1,495,000. Contact Brent Bruner at 903-487-1134 for additional information or to schedule a showing.