Available ICU beds in GC increase, COVID deaths hold Tuesday

The shortage of ICU beds in Grayson County is easing according to a report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Tuesday.

After being at zero or one for a while, the number of available ICU staffed beds was at five on Tuesday.

There were 203 active cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday which was down from 277 on Friday. So far, 494 people in the county have died COVID-19 related deaths. That number is up six from a week ago. The number of deaths in a week seems to have dropped out of the double digits this week so far, after a couple of weeks where it was in the double digits.

Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 15,935 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county. The county report shows that 51,522 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus and that is about 44.86 percent of the county's population over the age of 12.

Vaccines are available at the Grayson County Health Department, most pharmacies and many doctor's offices throughout the county.