Whitesboro's Peanut Festival turns 55 this year

One of the area's biggest fall festivals in just around the corner. The Whitesboro Peanut Festival will kick off its 55th celebration at 8 a.m. Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m. in historic downtown Whitesboro.

With the expectation that there will be something for everyone, the chamber has planned for a carnival, a tractor exhibit, a food court with 20 vendors, and hundreds of booths that will line Main Street and beyond.

"And we will be offering a free park and ride so people don't have to worry about parking," Whitesboro Area Chamber of Commerce Director LaDonna Milner said. Folks can park at either the High School, 1 Bearcat Dr., or the Middle School, 800 4th Street. They will have two shuttles that will run continuously throughout the day.

"We have two entertainment stages, our main stage and our gospel stage. On the main stage at 1:30 we will have Bailey Rae, NBC's The Voice season 19 top nine semifinalist," Milner said.

She said even though there are not any peanut farmers in town anymore, some of the local farmers used to farm peanuts, and that little nut is still the central theme of this small town get together. The chamber gives out peanuts. Several vendors will be selling peanuts, and some others will be selling some food items made from peanuts.

The festival is still about looking back and honoring that heritage. Speaking of looking back, she said the festival is also often an unofficial time of reunion for those who grew up in the area.

The Whitesboro High School Class of 1976 will be in the parade.

Those proud bearcats are expected to be among the 10,000-15,000 people who that the Chamber is expecting to visit the small town on the third Saturday of this month.