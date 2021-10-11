Sherman man accused of attacking EMS workers

A news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's office said a Sherman man was arrested this week on charges that he attacked emergency services personnel.

"On October 4th, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Adams Rd., outside of Sherman, for a male subject requesting Emergency Medical Services," the release said.

Once there, deputies found a 56-year-old man who needed help.

Deputies stayed with the man until EMS arrived.

"While being treated by EMS, (the man) became combative and assaulted the EMS personnel. Deputies took (the man) into custody and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail for Assaulting EMS Personnel while Providing Service," the release said.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.