Crack sealing project to begin in Grayson County; other road reports

staff reports

The annual crack sealing project for Grayson County roadways begins Oct. 18., and travelers should expect delays as crews conduct daytime lane closures.

Roads in Grayson County that will be affected include: SH 5 from US 75 to the Collin County line; US 377 from FM 901 to US 82; SH 289 from FM 120 to SH 56; FM 121 from US 377 to SH 289; FM 1417 east from SH 56 to US 82; FM 2729 from FM 697 to SH 11; and FM 84 from SH 91 to US 69.

"These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues," the Texas Department of Transportation said in a news release about planned roadwork. "Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

The following projects are planned for this week:

US 75 full depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91. The northbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Houston/Lamar Street exit ramp. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Lamar/Houston Street exit. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

Northbound and Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road near West Staples Street and transitions back to the existing mainlanes near West Cherry Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Center Street. Within this area, the US 75 frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both mainlane and frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Center Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. To detour, eastbound Center Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Park Avenue, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Houston Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Center Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLyVQ6rYNhM

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja4n20dVniE

Detour for the Center Street closure at US 75: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIMoHaqAFGg

Northbound and Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road from just north of Houston Street and transitions back to the existing main lanes south of North Travis Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Washington Street. Within this area, the US 75 frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both mainlane and frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Washington Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to complete work in preparation of the mainlane detour. To detour, eastbound Washington Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Lamar Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on North Travis Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Washington Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/ecznr3HUKjo

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/H5neHnIk9X8

Detour for the Washington Street closure at US 75:

https://youtu.be/kmoBOvt3kdI

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between North Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lanes shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews perform bridge construction. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersection as crews work on bridge construction and construction of new frontage road lanes.

The westbound US 82 exit ramp for Loy Lake road is currently closed for crews to work on widening the US 82 frontage road. Traffic wishing to access Loy Lake Road is requested to take the SH 91 exit ramp (# 643), or the US 75 exit ramp.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 131, Grayson County: in Sherman at the Northcreek Drive intersection. Watch for occasional lane closures as construction crews work on installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

Yellow Bridge Road (CR 876), Grayson County: Yellow Bridge Road (CR 876) has been reopened to through traffic at the branch of Pilot Grove Creek as construction on the bridge has been completed.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to a portion of the new concrete pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

FM 691, Grayson County: from FM 131 to SH 91. Watch for daytime and nighttime lane closures as crews perform pavement repairs on the concrete pavement.

US 75 frontage roads, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to the Collin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform spot base repairs on the roadway.

FM 1897, Grayson County: from FM 1753 to US 69. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform spot base repairs on the roadway.

FM 898, Grayson County: from US 69 to the Fannin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform spot base repairs on the roadway.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 996, Grayson County: in Pottsboro from FM 120 to FM 1417. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 902, Grayson County: from Howe to Tom Bean. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

The annual crack seal contract project for Fannin County roadways begins the last week of October, 2021. Drivers should expect delays as the work is performed using daytime lane closures. The following roadways will be crack sealed this year: FM 409 from FM 2029 to FM 100; FM 151 from the Grayson County line to US 69; FM 271 from SH 78 to FM 1550; FM 272 from US 69 to the Hunt County line; FM 904 from FM 1550 to FM 64; Loop 391 from FM 1743 to SH 56; FM 1550 from FM 271 to FM 1743; US 69 from Grayson County line to Hunt County line; FM 814 from US 69 to Business US 69B; Business US 69B from SH 121 to FM 814; SH 121 from US 82 to SH 56; and SH 78 from the Oklahoma State line to SH 121.

FM 1552, Fannin County: from SH 78 to County Road 3710. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

SH 121, Fannin County: from US 82 to FM 898. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers pave a new hotmix pavement surface.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement for the entirety of the project from the Lamar County line to SH 121. Eastbound traffic between SH 121 and the Lamar County line has been opened to two lanes. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews complete the remaining work.

FM 272, Fannin County: from US 69 to the Hunt County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform spot base repairs on the roadway.

FM 68, Fannin County: from FM 271 to SH 78. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade perform base repairs on the roadway.

SH 56, Fannin County: from FM 87 to FM 898. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews repair the surface on the roadway.