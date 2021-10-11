Friday night lights folks might need a hoodie this week

After several days of summer like temperatures, fall conditions are expected to return this week to the North Texas area. Texomans who enjoy Friday night football games may even need a hoodie this week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said the area could see up to 3.5 inches of rain in the next seven days as well as welcome in cooler temperatures.

Prater said the area will be mild with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday but then that pattern starts to change on Tuesday when the chance of rain comes back in.

On Monday, the forecast called for a 42 percent chance of rain on Tuesday increasing to a 68 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and a 69 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Those percentages could still change as we go through the week, but Prater said North Texas will probably see some rain. It is still too early, she said, to tell if those storms will be severe or not.

"It looks like more or less it's not going to be severe like (Sunday) night. It looks like it will be more moderately strong to general storms," Prater said.

But there is a pretty good chance that people won't want to wear shorts to Friday night's football games as the high on Friday is expected to be in the low to mid 70s and the low that night is forecast to be in the upper 40s.

Saturday's Peanut Festival forecast is the kind of thing that makes fall festival organizers dreams come true with a high in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s with no chances, at least not yet, of rain.