Sherman ISD expands pre-K program to include full day, dedicated facilities

SISD

Sherman ISD expanded its Pre-K program this fall, opening a second facility and extending the hours to a full school day for preschool students. It’s the only district in Grayson County to have facilities dedicated to Pre-K.

Perrin Early Childhood Center opened its doors this fall to more than 150 preschool students, and Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center welcomed more than 185 students. Last year, the district served a total of 250 students through half-day programs.

Pre-K and Head Start programs are available to students who meet state and federal qualifications based on age, household income, disability and other factors.

These programs are designed to give children a strong foundation to build upon when they begin school, said Susan Whitenack, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“We are preparing our youngest Bearcats for lifelong learning by focusing on literacy and language development,” she said. “These years are so important in getting them ready for the world of school.”

Sherman ISD’s efforts in expanding preschool education is at the heart of the district’s goal to be the early childhood education leaders in Grayson County, Whitenack said. The district plans to continue its efforts this school year through community partnerships, parent engagement programs and other activities.