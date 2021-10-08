Hundreds turn out for DISD 5K for Kindness

DISD

Cool fall weather and threatening rainclouds put an extra kick into the steps of hundreds of enthusiastic runners and walkers who gathered at Denison High School Oct. 2nd for the district’s 5th annual 5K for Kindness. Proceeds from the event, which grossed over $18,000, will benefit the Denison Boys & Girls Club, the Denison Education Foundation and the Rachel Ramer Scholarship Fund.

“I continue to be so impressed by the broad base of support that our 5K for Kindness generates throughout our school district and community,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “From sponsors who give in the thousands of dollars…to school kids who donate their pocket change, this united effort to create a culture of kindness, compassion and respect in our schools and community is truly humbling and inspiring. I think this spirit of civility is what we all need more than anything, particularly in these challenging times, and I thank everyone for their continued support and generosity. Together, we ARE Denison!”