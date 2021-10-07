Woman charged with beating man with cane in Grayson County arrested in Oklahoma

Patty Ann Armstrong, 57, was arrested Wednesday in Colbert, Oklahoma after allegedly beating a man with a stick in Grayson County in 2020.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Armstrong had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence from November of 2020 after a Grayson County grand jury indicted the case.

Indictments are formal charges and not proof of guilt.

That indictment alleges that on March 27, 2020 Patty Armstrong struck Charley Armstrong with a cane causing serious bodily injury. It also alleges that the cane was a deadly weapon and that Charley Armstrong was a member of Patty Armstrong's family, household or had a dating relationship with him.

Armstrong was apprehended by members of United States Marshal Service Eastern Oklahoma Fugitive Task Force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“The joint cooperation of multiple agencies on the state and federal levels makes hiding from the law a near impossible task,” said District Attorney Brett Smith in the release.