North Texas, Southern Okla. HS students attend SE Live

staff reports

A beautiful fall day greeted 200 high school students from Southern Oklahoma and North Texas at SE Live in Durant Wednesday.

SE Live is the largest recruiting event for high school and transfer students interested in attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Students had the opportunity to tour the campus, learn about academic and social life, meet current SE students, faculty and staff members, check out residence halls, and learn about admissions, scholarships, and financial aid.

A variety of breakout sessions were held in the Student Union and Russell Building.

Lunch was served on the front lawn of campus.

The event was sponsored by the Office of Admissions and Recruitment.