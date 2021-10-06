Southeastern biology major presents research at national conference

SOSU

Southeastern Oklahoma State University was well-represented at the recent American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) national conference in Phoenix.

Emma Quintana, a sophomore biological health sciences major from McAlester, and a Native American (Apache), presented a research topic titled, “Comparison study of 1999-2019 suicide rate per 100,000 population between Native American and other races in the United States of America.”

Quintana, who is an Oklahoma Louis Stokes Alliance for Participation (OK-LSAMP) scholar, conducted her research this summer under the supervision of Southeastern biology professor Dr. Ning Wu.