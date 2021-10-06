Grayson County loses 16 people to COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday

Sixteen more people have died COVID-19 related deaths in the county. There were seven reported on Friday and another seven reported on Monday. Then there were two more reported on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 481 Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 15,708 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

On Tuesday, there were 82 people in local hospitals with COVID-19 related illness. Of those, 42 were in ICU. There was only one open ICU bed in the county that night.

The release from the county's Office of Emergency Management shows that 50,849 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. That is 44.27 percent of the county's population over the age of 12.

The Grayson County Health Department says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services are recommending that adults in certain groups who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receive a booster dose of the same vaccine.

The CDC recommends:

• people aged 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of PfizerBioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of PfizerBioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

It’s important to note that this applies only to the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and only to people 18 and older

Vaccines are available at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center, the Grayson County Health Department and many local pharmacies.