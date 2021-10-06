Grayson College to dedicate statue of dolphin and boy

Grayson College in Denison will dedicate the Boy with a Dolphin sculpture Wednesday. The event was hosted by the Grayson College Foundation outside of Cruce Stark Auditorium.

Boy with a Dolphin statue was showcased in the First United Bank on Taylor Street in Sherman before it was moved to Grayson College.

“I am excited about the Boy with a Dolphin sculpture being on our campus,” Executive Director for Grayson College Foundation Randy Truxal said in a news release. “There are only four of these sculptures in the world. How can you not be excited? What a gift from the Grayson Museum and the Spears Family!”

Sherman bankers, Charles and Charlotte Spears, bought the work of art as they were traveling the world accumulating art to display in their banks. Charles Spears, who served on the Grayson College Board of Trustees, bought the sculpture in 1985.

The news release said that at that time, he wrote, “The dolphin seems more than any other species to feel and demonstrate the joy of being alive. We hope and pray that this superior expression of movement and joy-of-being can still, 1,000 years from now, be standing here in Sherman.”

The original Boy with a Dolphin sculpture has been called an iconic piece of British Sculpture and known as one of the most recognizable landmarks in London, the release said. The sculpture was completed by David Wayne in 1974. That statue stands 13 feet high and is situated next to Albert Bridge on the banks of the River Thames in Chelsea, England. The other copies of the sculpture can be found in Connecticut, and at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.