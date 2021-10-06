Local librarians need a little help continuing Halloween tradition

For the last six years, trick-or-treaters who ring the bell at 2502 Brookhaven Drive in Denison have left the house with more than just a piece of candy of Halloween. Parents can expect to find a little bit of knowledge that can be passed along or kept for other little ones.

"We have a little free library that we chartered in June of 2014 and that first Halloween we decided that we would direct kids to the little free library to get a book and then get a piece of candy," Linda Bailey said.

Linda and Alvin Bailey have spent their lives working as librarians so encouraging reading is second nature to them.

She said it didn't take long to realize that having little ghosts and goblins stop at two places was not the best idea so from then on, the trick-or-treaters who came to their door were allowed to pick out a book and get a piece of candy right there at the door.

"Most kids are really excited about and since we've done it for so many years now, we are sort of known as the book house and the kids are excited about that," she said.

Most years they give out around 150 books.

"We get a lot of trick-or-treaters here. Not just from this neighborhood but from all over the city I would think," she said.

Getting the books as part of their Halloween treat, Lisa Bailey said, allows children the freedom to pick a book that calls to them rather than having to pick from a pre selected group of books that a teacher or parent thinks is right for their reading level.

"We feel like books should be accessible 24-hours a day and not every child gets taken to the public library," she said. And allowing them to get the books while they also get candy just makes the whole thing that much more magical.

Generally, Lisa Bailey said, in years past she has picked up children's books here and there to give out on Halloween.

This year, though, she helped to stock the libraries of two local grade school teachers from that reserve so she could use a little help gathering enough books to make sure no trick-or-treater leaves without a book in hand.

To that end, Lisa Bailey is accepting gently used or new children's books for the project. The books can be anything from board books to chapter books that would captivate the imaginations of middle schoolers.

She said she did find a way to buy books for about $2 a book from the Interstate Books for School website, so if people don't have any children's books that are in good condition but would still like to help, they can drop off a monetary donation that she will use to purchase books for the trick-or-treaters.

What she doesn't need, she said, is books for grown ups. She doesn't need that collection of Tom Clancy, John Grisham or Janet Evanovich books because they wouldn't be the kind of books that would captivate young readers.

"If people bring me boxes of books they want to get out of their house, that would be a problem," she said. Local places that might like those books include assisted living facilities and The Salvation Army or, if one wants to make the drive, Half Price Books has a number of stores in the Metroplex.

To make a donation, one can just drop off books on the Bailey's doorsteps or send a donation to the address above.

"Anything I don't use for trick-or-treat will just be out there for the days after trick-or-treat," she said.